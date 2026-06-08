Tony Awards 2026: Schmigadoon!, Ragtime, And More Win Big — See Complete List Of Winners

Because there's no better way to kick off Pride Month than with a televised tribute to Broadway, the 79th Tony Awards did just that on Sunday. Hosted by Pink (find out why here!), the three-hour broadcast handed out more than two dozen awards to the on- and off-stage talent that kept the Great White Way in business this past season.

"The Lost Boys," a stage adaptation of the 1987 vampire movie, and "Schmigadoon!," based on the short-lived Apple TV series of the same name, led the musicals category this year with 12 nominations each, followed closely by "Ragtime," a revival of the sweeping historical drama, with 11. Nipping at their heels with nine nominations were "Cats: The Jellicle Ball," a ballroom-infused reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Weber's polarizing production, and "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show," a star-studded revival of the cult classic comedy.

The revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" was this year's most-nominated play with nine nods, followed by feel-good family romp "Oedipus" with seven nominations. An eclectic mix of plays were then tied for third place with five nominations, including "The Balusters," "Fallen Angels," "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," and "Liberation."

And since those little statues wouldn't hand out themselves, the Tonys assembled a team of famous faces to do the honors. This year's presenters were (in alphabetical order): Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Cole Escola, Darren Criss, Jack O'Brien, Jeremy Pope, John Leguizamo, Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Young, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Rachel Zegler, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sarah Paulson, and Sting.

So, who heard their names called when the results were announced? Read on for a complete breakdown of this year's Tony winners, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Did the right stars and productions get what they deserved?