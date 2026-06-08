Tony Awards 2026: Schmigadoon!, Ragtime, And More Win Big — See Complete List Of Winners
Because there's no better way to kick off Pride Month than with a televised tribute to Broadway, the 79th Tony Awards did just that on Sunday. Hosted by Pink (find out why here!), the three-hour broadcast handed out more than two dozen awards to the on- and off-stage talent that kept the Great White Way in business this past season.
"The Lost Boys," a stage adaptation of the 1987 vampire movie, and "Schmigadoon!," based on the short-lived Apple TV series of the same name, led the musicals category this year with 12 nominations each, followed closely by "Ragtime," a revival of the sweeping historical drama, with 11. Nipping at their heels with nine nominations were "Cats: The Jellicle Ball," a ballroom-infused reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Weber's polarizing production, and "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show," a star-studded revival of the cult classic comedy.
The revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" was this year's most-nominated play with nine nods, followed by feel-good family romp "Oedipus" with seven nominations. An eclectic mix of plays were then tied for third place with five nominations, including "The Balusters," "Fallen Angels," "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," and "Liberation."
And since those little statues wouldn't hand out themselves, the Tonys assembled a team of famous faces to do the honors. This year's presenters were (in alphabetical order): Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Cole Escola, Darren Criss, Jack O'Brien, Jeremy Pope, John Leguizamo, Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Young, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Rachel Zegler, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sarah Paulson, and Sting.
So, who heard their names called when the results were announced? Read on for a complete breakdown of this year's Tony winners, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Did the right stars and productions get what they deserved?
Best Play
"The Balusters"
"Giant"
"Liberation" — WINNER!
"Little Bear Ridge Road"
Best Musical
"The Lost Boys"
"Schmigadoon!" — WINNER!
"Titaníque"
"Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Best Revival of a Play
"Becky Shaw"
"Death of a Salesman" — WINNER!
"Every Brilliant Thing"
"Fallen Angels"
"Oedipus"
Best Revival of a Musical
"Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
"Ragtime" — WINNER!
"Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Will Harrison, "Punch"
Nathan Lane, "Death of a Salesman"
John Lithgow, "Giant" — WINNER!
Daniel Radcliffe, "Every Brilliant Thing"
Mark Strong, "Oedipus"
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Rose Byrne, "Fallen Angels"
Carrie Coon, "Bug"
Susannah Flood, "Liberation"
Lesley Manville, "Oedipus" — WINNER!
Kelli O'Hara, "Fallen Angels"
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, "Chess"
Luke Evans, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
Joshua Henry, "Ragtime" — WINNER!
Sam Tutty, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Brandon Uranowitz, "Ragtime"
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Sara Chase, "Schmigadoon!"
Stephanie Hsu, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
Caissie Levy, "Ragtime" — WINNER!
Marla Mindelle, "Titaníque"
Christiani Pitts, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Christopher Abbott, "Death of a Salesman"
Danny Burstein, "Marjorie Prime"
Brandon J. Dirden, "Waiting for Godot"
Alden Ehrenreich, "Becky Shaw" — WINNER!
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
Richard Thomas, "The Balusters"
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, "Liberation"
Marylouise Burke, "The Balusters"
Aya Cash, "Giant"
Laurie Metcalf, "Death of a Salesman" — WINNER!
June Squibb, "Marjorie Prime"
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, "The Lost Boys" — WINNER!
André De Shields, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Bryce Pinkham, "Chess"
Ben Levi Ross, "Ragtime"
Layton Williams, "Titaníque"
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, "The Lost Boys" — WINNER!
Hannah Cruz, "Chess"
Rachel Dratch, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
Ana Gasteyer, "Schmigadoon!"
Nichelle Lewis, "Ragtime"
Additional Categories
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Nicholas Hytner, "Giant"
Robert Icke, "Oedipus"
Kenny Leon, "The Balusters"
Joe Mantello, "Death of a Salesman" — WINNER!
Whitney White, "Liberation"
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Michael Arden, "The Lost Boys"
Lear deBessonet, "Ragtime"
Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!"
Tim Jackson, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — WINNER!
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, "Titaníque"
Chris Hoch and David Hornsby, "The Lost Boys"
Cinco Paul, "Schmigadoon!" — WINNER!
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE
Steve Bargonetti (music), "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
Jim Barne (music) and Kit Buchan (lyrics), "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Cinco Paul (music and lyrics), "Schmigadoon!" — WINNER!
The Rescues (music and lyrics), "The Lost Boys"
Caroline Shaw (music), "Death of a Salesman"
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
Hildegard Bechtler, "Oedipus"
Takeshi Kata, "Bug"
David Korins, "Dog Day Afternoon"
Chloe Lamford, "Death of a Salesman" — WINNER!
David Rockwell, "Fallen Angels"
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
dots, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
Soutra Gilmour, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Rachel Hauck, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Dane Laffrey, "The Lost Boys" — WINNER!
Scott Pask, "Schmigadoon!"
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Brenda Abbandandolo, "Dog Day Afternoon"
Qween Jean, "Liberation"
Jeff Mahshie, "Fallen Angels" — WINNER!
Emilio Sosa, "The Balusters"
Paul Tazewell, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Linda Cho, "Ragtime"
Linda Cho, "Schmigadoon!"
Qween Jean, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — WINNER!
Ryan Park, "The Lost Boys"
David Reynoso, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Isabella Byrd, "Dog Day Afternoon"
Natasha Chivers, "Oedipus"
Stacey Derosier, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
Heather Gilbert, "Bug"
Heather Gilbert, "The Fear of 13"
Jack Knowles, "Death of a Salesman" — WINNER!
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Kevin Adams, "Chess"
Michael Arden and Jen Schriever, "The Lost Boys" — WINNER!
Jane Cox, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
Donald Holder, "Schmigadoon!"
Donald Holder and Adam Honoré (lighting design) and 59 Studio (projection design), "Ragtime"
Adam Honoré, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Justin Ellington, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
Tom Gibbons, "Oedipus"
Lee Kinney, "The Fear of 13"
Josh Schmidt, "Bug"
Mikaal Sulaiman, "Death of a Salesman" — WINNER!
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Kai Harada, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Kai Harada, "Ragtime" — WINNER!
Adam Fisher, "The Lost Boys"
Brian Ronan, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
Walter Trarbach, "Schmigadoon!"
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Christopher Gattelli, "Schmigadoon!"
Christopher Cree Grant and Lauren Yalango-Grant, "The Lost Boys"
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" — WINNER!
Ellenore Scott, "Ragtime"
Ani Taj, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, "Schmigadoon!" — WINNER!
Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Ethan Popp, and Gabriel Mann, "The Lost Boys"
Trevor Holder, Doug Schadt, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and David Wilson, "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
Lux Pyramid, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
Brian Usifer, "Chess"