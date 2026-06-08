Scooby-Doo: Origins Reveals First Look At Netflix's Live-Action Scooby — And It's Not What We Expected

Behold, the final (and arguably most important) member of Mystery Inc.: Netflix has revealed the first photo of live-action Scooby-Doo from its upcoming drama series "Scooby-Doo: Origins."

There's been much speculation over how the show would choose to present its title character, with many fans assuming it would rely on CGI, as have all previous live-action adaptations of the iconic crime solver. But no! For the first time in the franchise's history, Scooby-Doo will appear as an actual dog.

Check out a full photo of the new Scooby-Doo below:

Netflix

The new series is described as a "modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder."

"Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets," the logline continues.

As previously reported, "Scooby-Doo: Origins" stars Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, and Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role.

Currently in production in Atlanta, Ga., the first season of "Scooby-Doo: Origins" is slated to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2027.