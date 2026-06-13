Johnny Carson Co-Created A Forgotten Fox Sitcom Starring A Hollywood Legend

When you think of Johnny Carson, your mind instantly goes to his sharp monologue jokes and iconic character bits from the "The Tonight Show." But the king of late-night TV also took a stab at creating a primetime sitcom and — according to a Hollywood titan — the experience was miserable. Back in 1987, Carson's production company co-created "Mr. President," a half-hour comedy that served as part of the lineup for the newly launched Fox Broadcasting Company. The late-night host had a big Hollywood actor in mind to play the commander in chief: George C. Scott, best known for his Oscar-winning turn in the 1971 World War II film "Patton."

Scott stepped into the titular role of President Samuel Arthur Tresch, and he was backed by a supporting cast that included Carlin Glynn as First Lady Meg Tresch and "Diff'rent Strokes" star Conrad Bain as Chief of Staff Charlie Ross. Comedy legend Madeline Kahn even joined the ranks as the president's sister-in-law.

To Scott, the initial pitch was personal. He recalled in an article for the Los Angeles Times, "Sometime during the summer of 1986, Johnny Carson sat in the sun room of my cottage house in the flats and described the idea of me starring in a half-hour series concerning the day-to-day occurrences in the life of a man who, as Johnny put it, 'just happened to be the President of the United States.'"