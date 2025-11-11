For 11 seasons, we wondered if love and marriage really did go together like a horse and carriage for the ever-depressed Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill), who seemed to hate his life, his job, and even his family. All that ever seemed to make him happy was the nudie bar and the memory of scoring four touchdowns in a single high school football game. Perhaps the theme song was more meta than literal, however — we, the regular viewers, were married to the show, and a love of the actors went along with that, even when their characters were sometimes detestable. Besides, the unconventional antics of Fox's first primetime series paved the way for "The Simpsons."

So where are they now? We loved the Bundys, but when the show ended, we had to set them free, as one does. Some have stayed on our TV sets as new characters, while others aren't on the radar so much. Would we know them if we saw them again, after all these years? (Unfortunately, as TVLine previously reported, a proposed animated revival of "Married... With Children" is no longer in the works.)

Let's find out. As of this writing, here's what the cast of "Married...With Children" looks like today: