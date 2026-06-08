Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Sets July Premiere Date — Watch Red Meet Her New Sister In Teaser Trailer

Disney is sending viewers back down the rabbit hole next month. "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" will premiere Thursday, July 16 on Disney Channel and will stream the next day on Disney+, TVLine has learned.

Picking up shortly after the events of 2024's "Descendants: The Rise of Red," the teaser trailer finds Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) adjusting to their new reality after going back in time to stop the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) from ever becoming evil. All seems right at first — at least Cinderella (Brandy Norwood) still has her head! — but a new threat soon rises for the girls to overcome.

That threat comes in the form of the queen's right hand man Maddox Hatter (Leonardo Nam), who's no longer the comforting mentor figure that Red once knew. In fact, he's referred to as "the number one villain in all of Auradon" by new character Luis Madrigal (Alexandro Byrd), son of Luisa from "Encanto."

One good change to come out of Red and Chloe messing with the fabric of time? Red had a sister now! The teaser introduces Pink (Liamani Segura) as Wonderland's newest princess, and she's ready to throw down for her sibling.

Awkwafina has also joined the cast of "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" as the voice of Chessy the Cat, who does not appear in the teaser trailer. Though not explicitly specified, it's fair to assume that Chessy is the daughter of the Cheshire Cat from "Alice in Wonderland."

Other characters joining the "Descendants" universe include Maddox's son Max Hatter (Brendon Tremblay); Hazel Hook (Kiara Romero), the daughter of Captain Hook from "Peter Pan"; Robbie Hood (Joul Oulette), the son of Robin Hood; and Felix Facilier (Zavien Garrett), the son of Dr. Facilier from "The Princess and the Frog."

Additional returning characters include King Charming (Paolo Montalban) and Fairy Godmother (Melanie Paxson). Squirmy and Squeaky Smee, the twin sons of Mr. Smee from "Peter Pan," are also returning, but they're now played by Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis respectively.