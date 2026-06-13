Dr. Romano's ER Death By Helicopter Was Designed To Be Extra Shocking

Dr. Robert Romano's death in the iconic procedural "ER" is one of the most shocking in the history of medical dramas — but it was actually specifically designed to make audiences' jaws drop.

Romano, who was played by Paul McCrane from Season 4 onward, met his end during Season 10 by getting crushed by a helicopter that crashed off the Cook County General Hospital's helipad roof landing, and the tragedy came out of nowhere for a reason. "[It was] sweeps time, and [NBC] wanted it to be a shocking surprise," the actor revealed of the decision to TV Guide. "And if they had played up anything about it, it would have diminished the impact of it."

For those who might not know the inside baseball of television, sweeps week is a period in which viewership data is collected to inform important elements like network programming schedules and advertising decisions (including budget). There are four sweeps per year — in November, February, May, and July — and they are crucial periods for TV networks, so it comes as no surprise that NBC wanted to up the ante with a major character death that would shock fans and rake in high ratings. In fact, the episode where Dr. Robert Romano loses his life, titled "Freefall," was the third-highest rated of Season 10, behind the season finale and the penultimate episode.