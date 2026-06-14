Why McLean Stevenson Quit M*A*S*H After Just Three Seasons

It remains one of the most shocking deaths on TV and the most heartbreaking moment in "M*A*S*H" history: Radar O'Reilly (Gary Burghoff) wanders into a chaotic operating room, his voice trembling, to announce that Lt. Col. Henry Blake's plane was shot down over the Sea of Japan. There were no survivors.

While the "M*A*S*H" Season 3 finale — titled "Abyssinia, Henry" — sent shockwaves through the fan base, the decision to kill off Henry wasn't because the show's creators were done with the character; it was because the actor who played the character was done with the show.

McLean Stevenson — who would later regret quitting the TV show — made his exit due to a combination of reasons: ego and the promise of center-stage stardom. While "M*A*S*H" was initially conceived as an ensemble piece, Alan Alda's Hawkeye Pierce evolved to become the undeniable focal point of the series. Frustrated by his character fading to the sidelines, Stevenson became unhappy.

Per Women's World, he reportedly told TV Guide, "I'm tired of being one of six. I want to be one of one." As a result, Stevenson started eyeing other leading-man opportunities and told the show's creators he wanted out.