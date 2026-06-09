Casting News: Downton Abbey Star Joins The Magnificent Seven, Killing Eve Alum Is The New Poirot, And More
Joanne Froggatt is trading teatime for chow time: The "Downton Abbey" star has joined the cast of the MGM+ Western "The Magnificent Seven," Deadline reports.
She'll play Harriet Talbot, a widow who helps recruit a band of hired guns to protect her Quaker village. Also joining the cast: Amy Forsyth ("The Gilded Age") as gunslinger Katie "Deadeye" Dalton, and Danny Pino ("Law & Order: SVU") as charming con man Santiago "Santi" Vega.
Based on the classic 1960 film, MGM+'s "The Magnificent Seven" hails from writer and executive producer Tim Kring ("Heroes") and "follows seven gifted but flawed mercenaries hired to protect a peaceful Quaker village after it is massacred by mercenaries working for a ruthless land baron trying to seize their land," per the official synopsis. Matt Dillon ("High Desert") stars as stoic leader Chris Adams, joined by Will Patton ("Yellowstone") and Michael Ealy ("Power Book II: Ghost").
Froggatt is best known for playing housemaid Anna on the PBS period drama "Downton Abbey," earning three Emmy nominations for the role. She currently stars opposite Tom Hardy on the Paramount+ crime drama "MobLand."
In other casting news...
* Edward Bluemel ("Killing Eve") will star as the legendary detective Hercule Poirot in the new BritBox series "Hercule," the streamer has announced. Benji Walters ("Obsession") will pen the adaptation, based on the novels of murder mystery legend Agatha Christie.
* "New Girl" alums Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. will reunite to star in a Hulu comedy pilot inspired by the Jim Carrey film "The Cable Guy," per Deadline.
* Lesley Manville ("The Crown") will play Brett Goldstein's mother in the Prime Video male escort comedy "Escorted," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
* "The Boys" veterans Chace Crawford and P.J. Byrne will play brothers in the Prime Video series "We Were Once Men," Deadline reports. The satirical black comedy follows the brothers as they attend a wellness retreat for the modern man.
* Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors" has added four to its Season 3 cast in recurring roles, according to Deadline: Rick Cosnett ("The Flash"), Sydney Lemmon ("Love Story"), Mitchell Hoog ("Saved by the Bell"), and Gillian Zinser ("90210").