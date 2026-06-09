Casting News: Downton Abbey Star Joins The Magnificent Seven, Killing Eve Alum Is The New Poirot, And More

Joanne Froggatt is trading teatime for chow time: The "Downton Abbey" star has joined the cast of the MGM+ Western "The Magnificent Seven," Deadline reports.

She'll play Harriet Talbot, a widow who helps recruit a band of hired guns to protect her Quaker village. Also joining the cast: Amy Forsyth ("The Gilded Age") as gunslinger Katie "Deadeye" Dalton, and Danny Pino ("Law & Order: SVU") as charming con man Santiago "Santi" Vega.

Based on the classic 1960 film, MGM+'s "The Magnificent Seven" hails from writer and executive producer Tim Kring ("Heroes") and "follows seven gifted but flawed mercenaries hired to protect a peaceful Quaker village after it is massacred by mercenaries working for a ruthless land baron trying to seize their land," per the official synopsis. Matt Dillon ("High Desert") stars as stoic leader Chris Adams, joined by Will Patton ("Yellowstone") and Michael Ealy ("Power Book II: Ghost").

Froggatt is best known for playing housemaid Anna on the PBS period drama "Downton Abbey," earning three Emmy nominations for the role. She currently stars opposite Tom Hardy on the Paramount+ crime drama "MobLand."