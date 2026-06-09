Emmys 2026: Lead Actress In A Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees!
The reigning champion of the Emmys' Lead Actress in a Drama Series category — "Severance" standout Britt Lower — is ineligible to defend her title this year, with the Apple TV series on hiatus until at least 2027.
In fact, this category has a total of three vacancies to fill in 2026; respective "Bad Sisters" and "The Last of Us" stars Sharon Horgan and Bella Ramsey also aren't eligible this time around. So, who should take those empty nomination slots? We have a few ideas.
Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees for Lead Actress in a Drama Series (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"
For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.
Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: In a world full of sharp-toothed xenomorphs and cold-blooded cyborgs, there's not a lot of humanity to be found in FX's heart-pounding sci-fi thriller, but Chandler managed to find some... even though she's playing a robot. Technically, her character Wendy is a hybrid, with the mind of a human child inside a cybernetic frame, and Chandler slyly portrayed the wide-eyed wonder of a young girl granted the super-strength and speed of a robot body. But Wendy still clung to her connection with her human brother Joe, and she forged a new bond by communicating with the bloodthirsty alien invaders, and Chandler displayed an impressive inner fire as Wendy began fighting for her own independence. Every female character in an "Alien" project stands in the shadow of Sigourney Weaver's Ripley, but Chandler quickly turned Wendy into a character worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the iconic heroine herself. — Dave Nemetz
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: Agnes MacKenzie is the Hulu series' unwitting center: Though she's the daughter of "The Handmaid's Tale" heroine June, for most of Season 1, she doesn't know it. But Agnes also is a child of Gilead nobility, and Infiniti does an incredible job of blending a fiery sense of justice with a desire to play by the rules of the only community she's ever known. Then there's the character's budding romantic feelings for Garth, a crush Infiniti plays with a yearning sincerity that makes us ache. Add in how she conveys the excitement and anticipation of being an adolescent girl — even under a misogynistic regime — and we can't take our eyes off her. — Kimberly Roots
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Madison
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: A considerable departure from the violent Westerns we're used to getting from Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+'s "The Madison" is a stirring depiction of grief as seen through a fractured family reeling from the loss of their beloved patriarch. The only thing more stunning than the breathtaking Montana landscape is the visceral performance Pfeiffer brings to the role of Stacy Clyburn, a widow whose circumstances suddenly require her to be both a lion and a lion tamer, pushing through her own pain while maintaining order within the family. As Stacy learns more about herself, her children, and the man who left them all too soon, Pfeiffer balances her character's sense of wonder with the realities of her situation, maintaining a grounded performance that's just as effective when she's steeling herself as it is when she completely falls to pieces. This is the kind of show that's designed to break your heart, but if you let her, Pfeiffer will surely put it back together by the end. — Andy Swift
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: The geopolitical stakes kept climbing higher on Netflix's taut political thriller, and Russell kept getting better, too, revealing intriguing new layers to ambassador Kate Wyler as she was thrown into a chaotic diplomatic maelstrom. Kate and her husband Hal were firmly on the rocks in Season 3, and Russell flashed some serious comedy skills as Kate nimbly navigated her frosty new romantic reality. But then world events took over, and Russell displayed real grit as Kate put her international expertise to work. In the end, Kate discovered that Hal and President Penn were conspiring in secret to cover up a major international incident (!), and Russell let us feel the weight of that gut-punch as Kate reeled from the betrayal. This show has enough wild twists and turns to make your head spin, but Russell's smart, steely work always makes sure we keep our heads on straight. — D.N.
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: We already loved Seehorn from her time as Kim Wexler on "Better Call Saul," but even we were blown away by the depth and dimension she brought to alien virus survivor Carol on Apple TV's boldly original sci-fi series. As the lone survivor for much of the season, Seehorn had to carry the entire show on her back, and she did just that, blending a sarcastic wit with a stunning vulnerability as Carol valiantly fought back against the alien hive mind. It's hard to pinpoint a highlight, from Carol's angry rants against conformity to her touching romance with alien handler Zosia. (Heck, we wanted to hand Seehorn an award just for one 30-second scene in the finale.) "Pluribus" simply wouldn't work without anything less than a bravura performance from its lead actor — and luckily for the show (and for us), Seehorn certainly delivers one. — D.N.
Harriet Slater, Outlander: Blood of My Blood
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: For years, "Outlander" referenced Jamie Fraser's fiery mother, Ellen MacKenzie. What a treat, then, when the series' prequel "Blood of My Blood" introduced her in the flesh via a gorgeous performance by Slater. In the show's inaugural season, the "Pennyworth" alum brought a sparkling energy to her character, a smarter-than-her-brothers woman who bristled as social mores kept her out of clan business. The determination and cunning Slater brought to Ellen's dealings with the (boneheaded) men in her life was exciting to watch; the instant and full-bodied abandon with which she had her character fall in love with Brian was transcendent. — K.R.
Zendaya, Euphoria
WHY SHE DESERVES A NOD: "Euphoria" Season 3 didn't look much like the two seasons that came before it, but one of its strongest through lines was Zendaya's performance as Rue. Though much of the season relegated Rue to comic relief, the moments in which the character engaged in brutally honest self-reflection were some of Zendaya's strongest work in the series. There were moments of worn-out sadness and deep hurt, like when Rue's chat with Jules about the future turned into a nasty fight. But the scene that hit us hardest came when Rue took solace in a church, and Zendaya tapped back into the vulnerable Rue we knew from the first two seasons, pouring her heart out to her mom over the phone. It was a welcome chance to take a breather from all the violence and mayhem, and it broke our hearts to hear Rue reach out for some form of redemption, however unlikely she thought it may be. — D.N.
Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories: