Emmys 2026: Lead Actress In A Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees!

The reigning champion of the Emmys' Lead Actress in a Drama Series category — "Severance" standout Britt Lower — is ineligible to defend her title this year, with the Apple TV series on hiatus until at least 2027.

In fact, this category has a total of three vacancies to fill in 2026; respective "Bad Sisters" and "The Last of Us" stars Sharon Horgan and Bella Ramsey also aren't eligible this time around. So, who should take those empty nomination slots? We have a few ideas.

Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees for Lead Actress in a Drama Series (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no," or "How could you leave off so-and-so?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.