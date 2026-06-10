Scooby-Doo: Origins Reveals Full Cast — See Who's Joining Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation

Coolsville is about to get a lot more crowded: Netflix has added 15 additional cast members — including several familiar faces — to its upcoming "Scooby-Doo: Origins" series, TVLine has learned.

Rusty Schwimmer ("The Pitt"), Peter Macon ("The Orville"), Maxwell Simkins ("Shifting Gears") Jona Xiao ("The Pitt"), Dani Deetté ("FBI: Most Wanted"), Elysée Sanvillé ("72 Hours") Alex Isles, Avery Kristen Pohl ("Never Have I Ever"), Pamela Mitchell ("1883"), Ross Kimball ("Jury Duty"), Sara Gilbert ("The Conners"), Wynn Everett ("Chad Powers"), Sauriyan Sapkota ("The Fall of the House of Usher"), Bruce McGill ("Lioness"), and Sherilyn Fenn ("Twin Peaks") will all appear on the live-action adaptation in yet-undisclosed roles.

"Scooby-Doo: Origins" is officially described as a "modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will write and serve as showrunners, executive-producing alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman (Berlanti Productions); André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson (Midnight Radio); and Toby Haynes, who is also directing the premiere.