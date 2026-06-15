Michael B. Jordan's Career Began On An Acclaimed HBO Show (And It's Not The Wire)

Apparently, Michael B. Jordan has had a keen eye for critically acclaimed projects since he was a child. He appeared in his first crime drama masterpiece when he was roughly 12 years old, and no, it wasn't "The Wire."

Jordan played a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role as a bully in "The Sopranos" Season 1 from 1999 — which means he was in two of the best HBO shows of all time before he was old enough to drive. He showed up in an Episode 7 flashback to Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) childhood.

"I was just one of the extras, one of the background kids. I think I might've snuck in a couple of lines," Jordan recalled to Vanity Fair. "I was bullying Tony during one of his therapy sessions, and it was the flashback. He was talking about his childhood and how he used to get bullied on the boardwalk, and I was one of those bullies."