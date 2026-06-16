5 Best Superman Animated Shows, Ranked

Up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane. No, it's a ranking of the best Superman animated shows! The iconic Kryptonian is undeniably one of the most famous superheroes of all time, as audiences around the world have lapped up comics, movies, and TV shows about Clark Kent since he was first introduced back in 1938.

The first things that come to mind of the character might be the live-action cinematic performances from the likes of Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, and David Corenswet. But some of the hero's biggest adventures have taken place in animation on the small screen. It makes sense, since it's easier to animate a fight between Superman and a villain like Darkseid than it is to film it in live action.

In fact, his animated adventures have delivered some of the best animated DC Comics TV shows of all time, but some are better than others.