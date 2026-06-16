Jon Bernthal's Walking Dead Death Was Very Different From His Comic Book Counterpart's

Like many shows based on comic books, "The Walking Dead" often deviated from its source material, resulting in characters who should've died early on, yet somehow they're still alive and kicking in "Walking Dead" spin-offs 16 years later (We're looking at you, Carol). But even the deaths themselves sometimes drastically differ from what went down in the comics. Case in point, Shane Walsh played by Jon Bernthal.

Bernthal's visceral performance as Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) increasingly unhinged former police partner remains an all-time high point for AMC's zombie drama. But as fans of Robert Kirkman's "The Walking Dead" comics are aware, Shane's demise in the television universe played out quite differently on the page — he should've never even made it to Herschel's farm in Season 2.

In the comics, Shane's expiration date arrived much sooner. By issue #6, his obsession with Lori and jealousy over Rick's surprise survival boiled over into a deadly confrontation in the woods. Before Shane could pull the trigger on his best friend, a young Carl Grimes shows up and shoots Shane in the neck to defend his father. Later, after the group discovers that anyone can turn into a zombie — even without being bitten — Rick returns to Shane's gravesite to shoot his reanimated ex-bestie in the head.