Netflix's The Circle Moving To Hulu For Season 8, Will Include Celebrity Contestants And Real-Time Voting

"The Circle" will continue to spin, just not on Netflix. The "social experiment" is returning for a new season on Hulu, Deadline reports, a move that comes with several interesting changes.

For starters, Hulu's version of the reality hit will also include celebrity contestants, whereas the original Netflix edition solely involved civilians. Additionally, audience voting is being added to the mix; the new show is being reinvented as a "fast-turnaround" experience.

For those unfamiliar with the mechanics of "The Circle," contestants are sequestered from one another, communicating solely through a social media app. It's entirely up to each contestant how they choose to represent themselves, offering as much or as little information as they like. The contestants are asked to rate each other once a week, the results of which turn high-ranked players into "influencers" and leave the rest of the contestants vulnerable to elimination. The rules become more complicated as the season progresses, leading up to the grand finale, where the winner receives a six-figure grand prize.

"The Circle" is based on a British format, which ran on The UK's Channel 4 for three seasons (2018–2021). Netflix's U.S. version, produced by Studio Lambert and WPP's Motion Entertainment, ran for seven seasons (2020–2024).

A premiere date is not yet known. Will you check out Hulu's revamped version of "The Circle"? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the reality show's surprising move below.