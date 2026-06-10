Elia Cantu Leaving Days Of Our Lives After Four Years As Jada Hunter — Read Her Full Statement

The Salem Police Department is about to be in need of a new detective. Elia Cantu, who has portrayed Jada Hunter for nearly four years, confirmed in an Instagram post that she is leaving "Days of Our Lives."

"As I say goodbye to 'Days of Our Lives,' I'm excited and looking forward to the next chapter," Cantu writes. "Leaving 'Days' is bittersweet, but I step away full of gratitude, and joy for what's ahead."

Turning her attention to her character, Cantu says "it's been an honor" to portray Jada. "She is bold, layered, and l'Il forever cherish bringing her to life," the actress says. "She remains a staple in Salem and I'll carry everything she taught me as I go. Jada, you will always be my girl."

After thanking the cast and crew for their "hard work and long hours," Cantu addresses the fans who have stuck by Jada every step of the way — through the good, the bad, and the tainted biscuits.

"To the 'Days' fans, thank you," Cantu writes. "You are incredibly supportive, caring, and dedicated. I'm so grateful for each and everv one of vou. There's more to come, and I hope you'll come along with me for what's next."

Fans have speculated about Cantu's impending exit since March, when she and Galen Gering — who portrays Jada's crime-fighting colleague and ex-fiancé Rafe — were bumped down to recurring status in the show's credits.