Elia Cantu Leaving Days Of Our Lives After Four Years As Jada Hunter — Read Her Full Statement
The Salem Police Department is about to be in need of a new detective. Elia Cantu, who has portrayed Jada Hunter for nearly four years, confirmed in an Instagram post that she is leaving "Days of Our Lives."
"As I say goodbye to 'Days of Our Lives,' I'm excited and looking forward to the next chapter," Cantu writes. "Leaving 'Days' is bittersweet, but I step away full of gratitude, and joy for what's ahead."
Turning her attention to her character, Cantu says "it's been an honor" to portray Jada. "She is bold, layered, and l'Il forever cherish bringing her to life," the actress says. "She remains a staple in Salem and I'll carry everything she taught me as I go. Jada, you will always be my girl."
After thanking the cast and crew for their "hard work and long hours," Cantu addresses the fans who have stuck by Jada every step of the way — through the good, the bad, and the tainted biscuits.
"To the 'Days' fans, thank you," Cantu writes. "You are incredibly supportive, caring, and dedicated. I'm so grateful for each and everv one of vou. There's more to come, and I hope you'll come along with me for what's next."
Fans have speculated about Cantu's impending exit since March, when she and Galen Gering — who portrays Jada's crime-fighting colleague and ex-fiancé Rafe — were bumped down to recurring status in the show's credits.
Jada's absence will be felt by Days fans
Elia Cantu may have joined "Days of Our Lives" in July 2022, but her roots in Salem extend much farther. Jada is the daughter of Dr. Marcus Hunter, who was played by the late Richard Biggs from 1987 to 1992. He was a close friend of Patch, giving Jada a few friendly faces in Salem upon her arrival.
Jada found herself at the center of several major storylines during her time in Salem, including her sister Thalia poisoning half the town with tainted biscuits; her unexpected pregnancy with Eric, which she aborted after some encouragement from Nicole; and her ill-fated engagement to Rafe, who was secretly replaced by a troublemaking double.
Read Cantu's full statement below:
Will you miss Jada on "Days of Our Lives"? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Cantu's exit, including how you'd like to see the character leave town, below.