Lioness: Zoe Saldaña's Joe Fights Dirty In Explosive Season 3 Teaser — Watch
Sometimes defending your country means having to bend the rules a little. Or a lot.
Paramount+ has released a teaser for Season 3 of the spy thriller "Lioness," from executive producer Taylor Sheridan, and in it, we see Zoe Saldaña's CIA case officer Joe flatly tell her husband Neal that "the world didn't become this way. It's always been this way." (We also see some serious explosions during a military operation.) Later, Joe questions a tied-up hostage, who tells her, "We know what you do." In response, Joe smashes her in the face and informs her: "You must not know us."
Amid flashes of armed raids and car crashes, Nicole Kidman's Kaitlyn warns us that the action is just beginning: "This isn't the end of a fight. This is the start of one." (And is that Cruz and Carrillo cozying up to a guy in bed together?)
Season 3 of the Taylor Sheridan-penned series — debuting Sunday, August 2 on Paramount+ — "continues on a global scale, with chaos ensuing as the Lioness team is deployed on its most personal assignment yet," per the official synopsis.
Season 3 also brings back Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman
In Season 3, "hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide," the synopsis continues. "Joe walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn and Westfield, Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life."
Zoe Saldaña stars as Joe, with Nicole Kidman as Joe's boss Kaitlyn and "House of Cards" alum Michael Kelly as CIA deputy director of operations Byron Westfield. The cast also includes Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, and Genesis Rodriguez. Taylor Sheridan created the series and serves as writer and showrunner.
Press PLAY above for a first look at Season 3, and let us know what you're looking forward to seeing in a comment below.