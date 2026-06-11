Sometimes defending your country means having to bend the rules a little. Or a lot.

Paramount+ has released a teaser for Season 3 of the spy thriller "Lioness," from executive producer Taylor Sheridan, and in it, we see Zoe Saldaña's CIA case officer Joe flatly tell her husband Neal that "the world didn't become this way. It's always been this way." (We also see some serious explosions during a military operation.) Later, Joe questions a tied-up hostage, who tells her, "We know what you do." In response, Joe smashes her in the face and informs her: "You must not know us."

Amid flashes of armed raids and car crashes, Nicole Kidman's Kaitlyn warns us that the action is just beginning: "This isn't the end of a fight. This is the start of one." (And is that Cruz and Carrillo cozying up to a guy in bed together?)

Season 3 of the Taylor Sheridan-penned series — debuting Sunday, August 2 on Paramount+ — "continues on a global scale, with chaos ensuing as the Lioness team is deployed on its most personal assignment yet," per the official synopsis.