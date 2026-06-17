You Can Vacation In Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch — But It's Gonna Cost You
The real-life ranch featured in "Yellowstone" is officially opening its gates to vacationers for the 2026 season — but if you want to stay there, you're going to have to splurge.
Chief Joseph Ranch, located in Darby, Montana, served as the breathtaking backdrop for the hit neo-Western drama. Right now, the property is accepting reservations for vacation stays from March 15 through August 31, 2026. Fans can book the exact log cabins used by their favorite "Yellowstone" characters on screen, but living like Montana royalty isn't cheap. Renting the properties costs anywhere between $1,400 and $1,700 per night, depending how big you want to go.
Clearly, though, this is more than just booking a tour through a famous TV show home — staying the night at this ranch gives "Yellowstone" fans the opportunity to channel all their inner Dutton-family fantasies.
A stay at one of the Yellowstone cabins comes with all the bells and whistles
First up is Lee Dutton's (Dave Annable) cabin, historically known as the Fisherman Cabin. Built in 1916 to house the lodge's domestic staff, this cabin sits 50 feet from the main lodge and overlooks the Bitterroot River. On the show, Lee was the oldest son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the devoted ranch horseman whose tragic fate kicked off the series premiere. Renting his former digs starts at $1,400 per night for up to four guests. The layout sleeps eight and features a master bedroom with a king bed, a full kitchen, a screened porch, and panoramic mountain views.
If you have more cash to burn, you can opt for Rip's (Cole Hauser) cabin, which, in real life, is known as the Ben Cook Cabin. Rip Wheeler, a loyal ranch foreman and better half to Beth (Kelly Reilly), spends plenty of time commanding the bunkhouse from this location in "Yellowstone." Booking Rip's dwelling will set you back $1,700 per night for up to four guests. It sleeps six adults across three queen beds and two twins, boasting a full kitchen, a bathtub, and two porches.
For both cabins, any extra guests will add $75 per night to your bill. The hefty price tag does come with a major perk, though: A full tour of the ranch and the "Yellowstone" sets is included with your stay. To book your "Yellowstone" experience, head over to the official Chief Joseph Ranch website.