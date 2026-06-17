You Can Vacation In Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch — But It's Gonna Cost You

The real-life ranch featured in "Yellowstone" is officially opening its gates to vacationers for the 2026 season — but if you want to stay there, you're going to have to splurge.

Chief Joseph Ranch, located in Darby, Montana, served as the breathtaking backdrop for the hit neo-Western drama. Right now, the property is accepting reservations for vacation stays from March 15 through August 31, 2026. Fans can book the exact log cabins used by their favorite "Yellowstone" characters on screen, but living like Montana royalty isn't cheap. Renting the properties costs anywhere between $1,400 and $1,700 per night, depending how big you want to go.

Clearly, though, this is more than just booking a tour through a famous TV show home — staying the night at this ranch gives "Yellowstone" fans the opportunity to channel all their inner Dutton-family fantasies.