What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

🎵 7 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 4 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "Patience" Season 2 (PBS)

🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 6 (ABC, if necessary)

📺 9 p.m. "Grantchester" final season (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Property Brothers: Under Pressure" Season 1 finale (HGTV)

📺 10 p.m. "Best of the World With Antoni Porowski" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)

MONDAY, JUNE 15

📺 9 p.m. "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" docuseries finale (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" Season 3 (Bravo)

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

📺 "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" Season 3 (Netflix, seven-episode binge)

🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 6 (ABC, if necessary)

🎥 "A Spark Into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop" (Disney+ documentary)

The film offers a closer look at the unexpected connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and "The Hamilton Mixtape" that followed; talking heads include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, and Residente.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

📺 "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5 finale (Prime Video, two episodes)

📺 "Outlast: The Jungle" Season 1 finale (Netflix, two episodes)

📺 "The Season" (Hulu, six-episode binge)

A group of friends in Hong Kong's elite boating scene find their summer getaway descending into betrayal and power plays as hidden agendas surface; Jessie Mei Li, Toby Stephens, Karena Lam, Chris Pang, Celina Jade, and Justin Chien star.

📺 "Widow's Bay" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)

🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 7 (ABC, if necessary)

📺 9 p.m. "Alone" Season 13 (History)

🏆 9 p.m. Las Culturistas Culture Awards (Bravo, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang)

📺 10 p.m. "Million Dollar Nannies" (Freeform)

A young group of elite nannies head to Ibiza to launch a new kind of agency — built by nannies, for nannies.

🎥 "Never Change!" (Hulu movie)

After a tornado cut short their senior year in 2008, former classmates of North Meadows High return home in their mid-thirties to finally finish high school; John Reynolds, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone, and Gary Richardson star.

🎥 "Your Fault: London" (Prime Video movie)

Noah (Asha Banks) and Nick (Matthew Broome) return stronger, closer, and more in love than ever — but as life begins to pull them in different directions, their relationship faces its toughest challenge yet.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

📺 "The Capture" Season 3 (Peacock, six-episode binge)

📺 "I Will Find You" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

An innocent father (played by Sam Worthington) serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth; Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Erin Richards, Chi McBride, and Jonathan Tucker co-star.

📺 "On the Roam" Season 2 finale (HBO Max)

🎥 "Project Hail Mary" (MGM+)

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

📺 "Sugar" Season 2 (Apple TV)

📺 "Tribunal Justice" Season 3 finale (Prime Video)

🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 7 (ABC, if necessary)

🎥 "Color Book" (Netflix movie)

After losing his wife, a devoted father (Will Catlett) navigates single parenthood while raising his son (Jeremiah Daniels), who has Down syndrome.

🎥 "How to Make a Killing" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Voicemails for Isabelle" (Netflix movie)

Voicemails from a young woman (Zoey Deutch) to her late sister are unknowingly redirected to a stranger (Nick Robinson), who falls in love from afar.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Clash of Nations: Joe Louis vs. Max Schmeling" (History documentary)

Set against the rise of fascism in Europe and racial segregation in the United States, the film follows the parallel lives and careers of the American and German boxers as they overcome social and political obstacles while hurtling on a collision course to two historic match-ups in the ring — and a pivotal place in history.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

🎥 8 p.m. "Don't Trust the Girl Upstairs" (Lifetime movie)

A series of disturbing events unfolds after a woman (Remy Ma) and her husband (Garfield Wilson) take in her newly orphaned niece (Aliyah Marc).

🎥 8 p.m. "The Love Heist" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A celebrity stylist (Lyndsy Fonseca) teams up with a hotel security chief (Peter Porte) to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing.