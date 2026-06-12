Why Pushing Daisies Was Canceled Too Soon, According To Creator Bryan Fuller

"Pushing Daisies" is a fitting name for a show that was sent to the TV graveyard, but what led to its demise? Speaking to Esquire in 2015, creator Bryan Fuller revealed that the acclaimed fantasy series suffered due to the advent of modern television. This is despite receiving ratings that would be considered successful nowadays, and airing one of the best pilots in television history.

"It was at the beginning of all of these cable channels really upping the ante in terms of programming quality entertainment and it was before the networks had accurately gauged how audience erosion was going to affect everything, because networks were hemorrhaging viewers. Also, we were off the air for a long time because of the writers' strike."

Fuller added that "Pushing Daisies" could have benefited from a shorter episode count and speculated that the story was too complicated for viewers. The series follows Ned (Lee Pace), a pie-maker who resurrects his deceased ex with his magic touch — but touching her again means that she'll permanently die. The story is a metaphor for the online culture we live in, where it's common to connect with people we'll never physically interact with. According to Fuller, this element of "Pushing Daisies" might have been too much for viewers to comprehend at the time.