5 Best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Shows, Ranked

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may have started in the comics as a parody of superheroes like Daredevil, but they quickly became heroes (in a half shell) in their own right when the first animated series started airing in 1987, and it's one of the best shows to make you nostalgic for the era.

The turtles became a pop culture behemoth, with several animated shows, live-action movies, games, and comics hitting the shelves over the last 30 years. Recently, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had a resurgence after the "Last Ronin" comics imagined a gritty alternate future. In it, a mystery member of the team goes on a revenge mission after the deaths of his brothers.

There had been talk of "The Last Ronin" getting a live-action treatment, and a video game is in development. But until that comes to fruition, there are a handful of animated shows to keep audiences happy, although some are better than others.