5 Best Netflix True Crime Documentaries Of 2026 (So Far)

Looking for a true crime documentary to stream during your next movie night? We've got you covered.

Though it feels like 2026 has only just begun, Netflix has already released plenty of true crime titles that are worth watching. From the buzzy and bizarre story of "The Crash," which details Mackenzie Shirilla's killing of two young men via car collision, to the revisiting of Elizabeth Smart's notorious kidnapping, our list features a mix of new and old cases that will have you captivated from the very first moments.

Keep in mind, this list is separate from the top true-crime docuseries to stream now and TVLine's Best True Crime Docuseries of 2026, since this roundup highlights one-off, feature-length films streaming exclusively on Netflix. If you're a true crime junkie — or even just true crime-curious! — who hopes to scratch your itch without staring down the barrel of a multi-episode binge, you'll want to keep scrolling.