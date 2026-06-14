5 Best Netflix True Crime Documentaries Of 2026 (So Far)
Looking for a true crime documentary to stream during your next movie night? We've got you covered.
Though it feels like 2026 has only just begun, Netflix has already released plenty of true crime titles that are worth watching. From the buzzy and bizarre story of "The Crash," which details Mackenzie Shirilla's killing of two young men via car collision, to the revisiting of Elizabeth Smart's notorious kidnapping, our list features a mix of new and old cases that will have you captivated from the very first moments.
Keep in mind, this list is separate from the top true-crime docuseries to stream now and TVLine's Best True Crime Docuseries of 2026, since this roundup highlights one-off, feature-length films streaming exclusively on Netflix. If you're a true crime junkie — or even just true crime-curious! — who hopes to scratch your itch without staring down the barrel of a multi-episode binge, you'll want to keep scrolling.
The Crash
If you're active on social media, you've probably already seen true crime fans going nuts about "The Crash," which revisits teenager Mackenzie Shirilla slamming her car into a wall at 100 mph, killing her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan. She was found guilty in a rather straightforward case, and she is already serving her sentence — it almost seems too open-and-shut to be the subject of a Netflix doc.
But "The Crash" doesn't examine the "who," it attempts to go inside the "why." Through interviews with Shirilla's parents, the victims' families, law enforcement, and Shirilla herself, the documentary paints an unflattering, yet completely perplexing, picture of the perpetrator. Despite the facts of the case already being known, this Netflix film delivers plenty of shockers — mostly in exploring the dynamic between Shirilla and her parents — which somehow leaves our minds more scrambled after watching.
The Investigation of Lucy Letby
"The Investigation of Lucy Letby" goes inside accusations leveraged against Letby, a nurse accused of murdering newborn babies in her care at the hospital, making it an obvious tough-watch. As evidence mounts, it seems like Letby's deliberate actions are the only explanation for how seven infants died in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
Once again, it seems pretty clear: Letby is a murderer. But then Netflix throws in a twist. The tide of public opinion begins to turn after a "New Yorker" article suggests that Letby could be the scapegoat of a grand cover-up. Perhaps the deaths were the result of a severely understaffed hospital system and systemic failings. Then, a new expert emerges alleging that none of the babies exhibited signs of murder, but instead appeared to have died due to a series of small mistakes that took place early in their care, which later became catastrophic.
The case then becomes a difficult mystery to solve: Is a woman sitting in jail for a crime she did not commit? Or is the circumstantial evidence tying her to the deaths enough to prove her guilt? The documentary asks you to come to your own conclusion.
The Murder of Rachel Nickell
The documentary chronicles the years-long case searching for the murderer of Rachel Nickell, who was killed in broad daylight in 1992 in London in front of her toddler Alex. The details of the crime are grisly: Nickell was stabbed 49 times in the neck and torso as her son looked on.
Despite the brutal details of Nickell's final moments, the documentary stands out because it doesn't take the deepest of dives into the victim herself, but it chooses to dive more into the effects that the crime may have had on Nickell's small child.
As time went by, Nickell's partner and Alex's father André Hanscombe, law enforcement, and child psychiatrists tried to gently interrogate Alex about what he saw. Footage from those conversations are included in the documentary, demonstrating a heart-breaking push-and-pull of a family trying to protect the psyche of a young child while also trying to get as much information as they could from the crime's only witness. But the documentary ends on a more hopeful note: After many false starts, the killer is ultimately found, and viewers get to hear from Alex as an adult.
The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
In 2022, superstar cyclist Wilson was shot dead in her friend's home, where she was staying while preparing for a race. Police quickly discovered that Wilson was the victim of a deadly love triangle: She had just gotten dinner with fellow cyclist Colin Strickland, which prompted Strickland's girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, to go down a deliberate path of murderous destruction. The only catch? Shortly after the murder, Armstrong orchestrated an elaborate escape out of the country, and authorities struggled to locate her amid changes to her appearance and identity.
Though Wilson's murder has already been the subject of a Lifetime movie, a Dateline special, and an episode of "20/20," the latest Netflix doc feels like the one of the most thorough presentations of the crime and Wilson's life. We hear from Wilson's parents, brother, her friends, and most surprisingly, Strickland, the mysterious man at the center of the triangle.
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
Whether you're just learning about the case, or you followed Smart's kidnapping back in 2002, this documentary is worth a watch in large part because of Smart's own testimony. It's rare in the true-crime genre to get the opportunity to hear from the victims themselves, so Smart's contributions to the telling of her own story set this documentary apart.
That being said, if you're familiar with the case, you may not learn many new details. But the well-made Netflix doc is still worth tuning into because it provides a small dose of comfort: Smart shares updates on her life today, and how her ordeal has led her down a path of helping and inspiring others.
Which 2026 Netflix true crime documentary tops your list? Head to the comments with all your true crime thoughts!