X-Men '97 Review: Season 2 Revisits Apocalypse's Epic Story With Heart, Purpose, And Satisfying Surprises
When it comes to adaptations of the "X-Men" comics, animated TV series have always been king. No live-action version has ever managed to capture the same heart, scope, and universal fan approval of "X-Men: The Animated Series," a tradition that lived on through the celebrated release of "X-Men '97" on Disney+ in 2024.
A direct continuation of the original animated series, which aired from 1992 to 1997, "X-Men '97" immediately established itself as a worthy successor — a faithful, forceful, and lovingly crafted return to peak "X-Men" storytelling.
Returning on Wednesday, July 1, the second season of "X-Men '97" builds on that momentum, using it to power an epic tale of war stretched across three distinct, fully-realized timelines. Thousands of years apart yet intimately connected, the concurrent storylines cover an impressive amount of ground, incorporating lore and characters from practically every corner of the Marvel universe.
As teased by Disney+ in a new "roll call" video, Season 2 brings back most of your Season 1 favorites (R.I.P., Gambit!), while adding some interesting new faces into the mix. Mutants formally making their "X-Men '97" debut include sonic screamer Siryn, the howling Wolfsbane, Cyclops' brother Havok, and Magneto's daughter Polaris, along with a larger storyline for Archangel, who appeared only briefly in the first season. But this is only a fraction of the exciting appearances (and perhaps team-ups) that Marvel fans can expect as the season unfolds.
Season 2 explores the lore of Apocalypse in great depth, fleshing out the origin and motivations of En Sabah Nur in a humanizing way that allows viewers to understand and appreciate the future supervillain. In the fragile world of the X-Men, the present can be affected equally by events of the past and future, and Season 2 includes a healthy amount of consequences from both.
Each of the four episodes made available for review contains at least one goosebump-inducing moment — be it triggered by the dramatic arrival of a pivotal character, a well-delivered plot twist, or even a tragic turn of events — inspiring plenty of other gasps along the way.
X-Men '97 brings the drama (and the action!) in Season 2
But "X-Men '97" also knows when to slow things down, giving the audience time to sit with these characters as they work through their existential crises, romantic entanglements, and ever-shifting motives, all of which are appropriately heightened against the dramatic backdrop of impending doom — er, apocalypse.
"X-Men" has always had a flair for the melodramatic, and with the fate of the universe at stake, Season 2 leaves little room for comic relief. Much of the first few episodes' emotional weight is carried by Jean and Scott, now reunited with their son Nathan in the future, as well as Magneto, whose ongoing road to redemption takes some surprising turns in the past.
The action element of Season 2 also cannot be understated; it's thrilling to see so many beloved characters reaching new heights of their power, pushed beyond their self-imposed limitations.
Given the relentless nature of the show's storytelling, we do recommend revisiting the first season of "X-Men '97" before diving into Season 2. If you can't squeeze all 10 episodes into your schedule, at least hit up one of the many recap videos on YouTube — anything to reacquaint yourself with the story thus far, because "X-Men '97" does not have time to hold anyone's hand in Season 2.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: On par with the quality of its first season, "X-Men '97" returns with an emotional, action-packed exploration of an iconic Marvel villain, weaving high-stakes drama and countless characters from multiple timelines into an epic story that will leave casual viewers enthralled and comic book diehards satisfied.