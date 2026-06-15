The Four Seasons Renewed For Season 3

Hopefully "The Four Seasons" gang has some frequent flyer miles left over: Netflix has renewed the dramedy for an eight-episode Season 3, TVLine has learned.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of 'The Four Seasons' to life," co-creators and co-showrunners Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!"

"It's been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends," said Netflix's Vice President of U.S. Comedy Tracey Pakosta. "Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast's electric chemistry. We're thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3."

The series' eight-episode second season dropped on the streamer on May 28. Reads its official description: "Coming off a hard year, six friends carry on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. 'The Four Seasons' picks back up with the core group — Kate (Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey Shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy. With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures."

Co-created by Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield, the show "remains a heartfelt tribute to long-term relationships, while continuing to explore the highs, lows, and humor of enduring friendships and love."

Guest stars who joined the ensemble for Season 2 include Steve Carell (Nick), Steven Pasquale (Mark Brett), David Tennant (Gianpiero), Toby Huss (Terry), Paula Pell (Jane Annie), Janine Brito (Dana), Vernee Watson-Johnson (Beverly), Alan Alda (Don), Ashlyn Maddox (Beth), Azura Skye (Ramona), and Julia Lester (Lila).

Netflix also recently renewed "Big Mistakes," "Running Point," and three others.

Are you looking forward to vacationing with this crew again? Let us know in the comments.