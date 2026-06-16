The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Crew Encounters New Dangers (And Dragons!) In Season 4 Trailer — Watch

The Season 4 trailer also gives us a longer look at the developing friendship between Ethan Peck's Spock and Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk, years before they run the Enterprise together. "I have many things I want to talk about," Spock confides in his new friend. "Hopes. Dreams. Fears. I believe you are here so I can share them with you." Kirk responds with his usual tongue-in-cheek wit: "Don't worry, Spock: I'm sure one day you'll get to aim that logical mind of yours at some lucky captain."

In Season 4, "the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — led by Captain Christopher Pike — embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars," according to the official synopsis. "As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future."

Anson Mount stars as Captain Christopher Pike, with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Peck as Spock. The supporting cast includes Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, and Christina Chong as La'an. Season 3 wrapped up last September with a finale that saw Pike say goodbye to his beloved Marie Batel. (Check out our finale recap here.) The series has already been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Press PLAY above for a first look at Season 4, and then beam down to the comments to share your first impressions.