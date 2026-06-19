The Game Of Thrones Episode Fans Rarely Talk About — But Absolutely Should

Some episodes of "Game of Thrones" are TV masterpieces in their own right — from the gut-wrenching plot twist in "The Rains of Castamere" to the epic, all-out warfare in "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards." But there's one underrated episode that fans rarely talk about, despite it having some of the most interesting character moments, violence, and plot twists in the entire show.

Season 4, Episode 10, "The Children," is packed with satisfying payoffs and grueling brawls and leaves the audience with plenty of questions going into Season 5. For starters, it sees Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) strangle his ex-lover Shae (Sibel Kekilli) to death for falsely testifying against him and sleeping with his father. It forces Tyrion to finally accept that the Lannisters aren't really his family in the way that matters. He makes his feelings extremely clear by shooting his father, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), with a crossbow while the patriarch is on the toilet.

It's an undignified end for one of the best TV villains, and it's incredibly fitting that he doesn't get a modest death given how much pain and suffering he's inflicted upon Westeros. For Tyrion, it's about breaking out of the cycle of abuse that he's been forced to deal with as the overlooked Lannister sibling. But the "Game of Thrones" Season 4 finale has even more tricks up its sleeve.