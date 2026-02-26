Game Of Thrones' 15 Best Episodes, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a fan of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" franchise, chances are you've hopped back into Westeros for the new spin-off series, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," following the adventures of hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Aegon Targaryen. "Game of Thrones" ended nearly seven years ago, but the saga holds strong on HBO with the prequel series "House of the Dragon," which has seen its own success across its first two seasons. Now, so far removed from the original series, it's possible some fans have never watched a single episode of "GoT"!

You don't need us to tell you how divisive reactions to the later seasons of "GoT" were. What started as must-watch TV slowly became rife with storylines the show never fully explained, but among those eight seasons was some of the best TV that's ever aired, including these fifteen memorable episodes from throughout its run. From high-octane battles to quieter episodes, these are our picks for the best "Game of Thrones" had to offer.