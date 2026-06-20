Person Of Interest: Why CBS Canceled The Sci-Fi Procedural Drama Despite Its Solid Ratings

The television landscape can be cruel to science fiction, and many great sci-fi shows have been canceled far too soon. At least "Person of Interest" sufficiently concluded its story, but CBS pulled the plug on the series while the ratings were still hot. So, what gives? Sadly, "Person of Interest" wasn't financially profitable enough for CBS to keep it going. While attending the Needham Emerging Technology Conference in 2016, former CBS CEO Les Moonves noted that Jonah Nolan's series only broke even because the network had to split the profits with Warner Bros.

CBS sought to change its business model, and "Person of Interest" didn't fit into it. "The value of content is so much greater than it was before. Having ownership is a huge, huge difference, and it does affect everything we do," Moonves said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "A show that's 100% owned will generally get a better time period." The creators of the acclaimed CBS series don't feel any sour grapes, either. Following the show's cancelation, Jonah Nolan and Greg Plageman thanked the network, and the fans, for allowing "Person of Interest" to last as long as it did — especially since the show is so weird and unconventional.