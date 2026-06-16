Heartstopper Forever Puts Nick And Charlie's Relationship To The Ultimate Test — Watch Trailer

Nick and Charlie's love story is coming to an end (at least on screen) with the release of "Heartstopper Forever" on Friday, July 17, and Netflix has just released a trailer for the wrap-up movie that's sure to have fans in their feelings — especially if they also happen to enjoy the sweet sounds of Olivia Rodrigo.

Sure, the trailer gives us plenty of cute moments between Kit Connor and Joe Locke's characters, but it also paints the couple's future with uncertainty, as issues of jealousy and dependency (among others) come into play.

Here's how Netflix frames it: "Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?"

Written by Alice Oseman, creator of the "Heartstopper" book series, the finale event also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan. The movie is directed by Wash Westmoreland.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at "Heartstopper Forever," then drop a comment with your thoughts below. How do you hope Nick and Charlie's on-screen love story ends?