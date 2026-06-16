Lifetime And LMN's July 2026 Movie Schedule: Full Lineup Of Premieres
While Hallmark Channel spends July celebrating Christmas, Lifetime is embracing its darker side.
Across Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network, the month will bring a fresh crop of thrillers involving missing daughters, obsessive funeral directors, dangerous husbands, murderous throuples, and long-lost twins. The 10-film slate kicks off Friday, July 10 with "The Night Everything Changed," and continues through month's end with a mix of originals airing Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Scroll down for the complete Lifetime and LMN schedule for July, then hit the comments with the titles you'll be watching. And if you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
The Night Everything Changed (LMN)
Premiere Date: Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Lara Amersey & Monica Rodriguez Knox
Premise: When Tina's teenage daughter doesn't return home from a sleepover with her closest friends, she goes on a frantic hunt to find her before it's too late. In the process, she unravels dark secrets of a forbidden romance and a tryst among BFFs.
He Couldn't Let Go (Lifetime)
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Christina Milian, Steven Strait, Annie Gonzalez, Gregg Wayans & Robert Belushi
Premise: A woman who excels at reading body language realizes that something is deeply wrong during a quiet night at home, turning a peaceful night into a terrifying fight for her own survival.
Someone's Always Watching (Lifetime, Working Title)
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 12 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Ella Frazee & Mike Markoff
Premise: Chef Kate Raggio turned on guest mode for her loft sound system so her supper club invitees could cast songs like a jukebox during dinner parties. But when recorded audio from a murder starts playing on the speakers from an unknown device, Kate doesn't know if it's real or a prank, or if one of guests or neighbors is actually a killer looking to snare their next victim.
My Daughter's Trapped In a Throuple (LMN, Working Title)
Premiere Date: Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Alicia Blasingame, Geffen Aviva, Ty Trumbo, Gary Poux & Ashley Brinkman
Premise: When Lori learns her daughter, Mia, has entered a throuple, her concern turns to fear when one member of the relationship is found dead. After Mia becomes the prime suspect, she must uncover the truth about what happened before it's too late. As buried secrets and shocking revelations come to light, she realizes nothing is what it seems.
Crowning at the Prom (Lifetime)
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Anwen O'Driscoll, Danielle Panabaker, Claire Qute & Christopher Jacot
Premise: On the brink of prom queen glory and a coveted athletic scholarship, obsessive overachiever Kat Walker is determined to maintain the flawless image she's built for herself and for her devoted single mother, Abigail. While concealing a late-term pregnancy and struggling under the weight of her pursuit of perfection, Kat's carefully controlled world begins to unravel. When a shocking night shatters their fragile facade, both women are forced to confront the cost of control and decide what kind of future is worth fighting for.
He'll Never Find Me (Lifetime)
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Kabby Borders & Devante Winfrey
Premise: After fleeing an abusive marriage and faking her own death, a woman builds a new life on a farm in a quiet Midwestern town — until a viral video exposes her identity and unleashes a deadly chain of events. Now, with her violent past closing in and a killer on the loose, she must confront the truth, protect the man she loves, and fight to survive before her carefully built world is destroyed for good.
My Husband, My Enemy (LMN, Working Title)
Premiere Date: Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Ashley Brinkman, Andrew Fultz & Brandon Pitts
Premise: A desperate woman escapes her abusive husband by faking her own death. She starts over again in a small seaside town, feeling like she has a new lease on life after making friends and dating again. But when her picture is posted to social media, her stalker husband tracks her down. Now he will stop at nothing, pitting her new friends against her, and threatening the lives of those around her unless she agrees to be with him forever.
Girl In the Coffin (Lifetime)
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Tahirah Sharif & Robert James-Collier
Premise: After the death of her beloved mother, Sylvie Sutter is struggling to move forward when she finds comfort in Bill Trevett, the compassionate funeral director who handled her mother's service. But beneath Bill's kindness lies a dangerous obsession as he believes they are destined to be together. When Sylvie suddenly disappears, she awakens trapped inside a coffin beneath Bill's funeral home, where she discovers the horrifying depths of his obsession. As the outside world searches for answers, Sylvie must find the strength to survive and outsmart a man determined to make her a permanent part of his life.
What She Didn't Tell Me (Lifetime)
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 26 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Genelle Williams, Ellie O'Brien, Eden Cupid & Kristopher Turner
Premise: When a disturbing overdose rocks her new town, a determined but grieving pharmacist must unravel the link between a growing teen drug crisis and a mysterious grief website before her own daughter becomes the next target.
The Twin Who Lived (LMN, Working Title)
Premiere Date: Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m.
Cast: Kristina Clifford & Johnny Ramey
Premise: After discovering she once had a twin sister who died when she was a child, Claire begins receiving strange gifts signed with her sister's name. What at first seems like a cruel prank soon escalates into disturbing signs that someone is breaking into her home and trying to take control of Claire's life.