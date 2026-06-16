Lifetime And LMN's July 2026 Movie Schedule: Full Lineup Of Premieres

While Hallmark Channel spends July celebrating Christmas, Lifetime is embracing its darker side.

Across Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network, the month will bring a fresh crop of thrillers involving missing daughters, obsessive funeral directors, dangerous husbands, murderous throuples, and long-lost twins. The 10-film slate kicks off Friday, July 10 with "The Night Everything Changed," and continues through month's end with a mix of originals airing Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Scroll down for the complete Lifetime and LMN schedule for July, then hit the comments with the titles you'll be watching. And if you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.