Why Man From UNCLE's Russian Agent Was Accepted By U.S. Audiences During The Cold War
Often overlooked despite being one of the best shows of the '60s, "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." introduced audiences to an exciting world of espionage, full of larger-than-life escapades and futuristic gadgets. Perhaps its most shocking creative decision was the depiction of American and Russian spies working side by side. Debuting on NBC in 1964, "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." was airing against the backdrop of the Cold War. With tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union dominating the global political climate, the decision to feature a Soviet agent as one of two protagonists — let alone partner him up with an American — could easily have backfired.
When the earliest ideas for "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." were being discussed by Bond author Ian Fleming and the series' eventual showrunner Norman Felton, American spy Napoleon Solo – ultimately portrayed by the late Robert Vaughn – was to be the series' only protagonist. It was only when co-creator Sam Rolfe came on board that the Russian agent Illya Kuryakin, played by David McCallum, was added as Solo's partner in the field. "I think the political situation and the program itself coincided," McCallum said of the series' surprising duo in an interview with the Television Academy. McCallum added, "it was just totally understood by everybody that the escapism that we produced made people feel better about the political situation ... We just knew that that's how people felt."
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. fans took quickly to Illya Kuryakin
Any concerns producers might have had about making a Soviet agent a hero on "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." would have quickly evaporated upon the show's premiere. Initially, Illya was a secondary character –- still a heroic agent of U.N.C.L.E., but one with a far smaller role than Vaughn's Napoleon Solo. In fact, when "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." began, McCallum was only contracted to appear in seven of the first 13 episodes. Illya Kuryakin made McCallum a household name, however – especially young female viewers, to whom McCallum became an unexpected heartthrob – that the character became Solo's equal.
McCallum recalled his early days working on the series, saying that in the pilot episode of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," Illya's role was only about five lines. According to McCallum, "the writers saw the relationship between Leo G. Carroll [who played U.N.C.L.E. chief Alexander Waverly], myself, and Bob [Vaughn] and it grew." Illya remained at the heart of the series until its conclusion in 1968. McCallum reprised the role 15 years later in the 1983 TV movie, "Return of the Man From U.N.C.L.E." McCallum's Russian agent was clearly embraced by audiences at a time when the U.S. and Russia were locked in political conflict. Perhaps the greatest sign of the series' success in overcoming Cold War tensions is the fact that props from the show have been displayed at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum and the CIA Museum.