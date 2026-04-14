An NCIS Star Was MGM Studios' Most Popular Actor, Thanks To A Hit '60s Spy Series

For the last two decades of his life, David McCallum was a beloved cast member of the smash CBS series "NCIS." However, McCallum's first brush with fame decades earlier was an iconic show that made him a cultural sensation.

McCallum's big break began in 1964 with the debut of "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," a spy series that cast the Scottish actor as Russian secret agent Illya Kuryakin. Illya was initially only a supporting player to the American spy on the show, Robert Vaughn's Napoleon Solo. But before long, McCallum was promoted to co-lead and regularly shared on-screen adventures with Vaughn.

Both men became audience favorites as the show grew in popularity, but the fandom surrounding McCallum was more intense.

"David's fans were much younger than mine," Vaughn told Radio Times in 2015. "He was referred to as the Blond Beatle, so his fans were mainly teenagers. Mine were in their 20s!"

According to Radio Times, MGM Studios received more fan mail for McCallum than any other actor in its history to that point. That led to some wild scenes when McCallum appeared in public.

"I was rescued from Central Park by mounted police once," said McCallum in an interview with The Scotsman. "When I went to Macy's department store, the fans did $25,000 worth of damage and they had to close Herald Square to get me out. That's pretty classic, but you just have to deal with it."