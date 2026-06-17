The Boroughs Canceled After A Single Season At Netflix

It's one and done for "The Boroughs."

Netflix has canceled the Duffer Brothers drama after a single season — just three weeks after its May 21 debut, TVLine has confirmed.

The series was one of three post-"Stranger Things" projects from the Duffers to launch since the flagship drama ended its five-season run on New Year's Eve, joining the miniseries "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" and the recently renewed animated series "Stranger Things: Tales from '85."