The Boroughs Canceled After A Single Season At Netflix
It's one and done for "The Boroughs."
Netflix has canceled the Duffer Brothers drama after a single season — just three weeks after its May 21 debut, TVLine has confirmed.
The series was one of three post-"Stranger Things" projects from the Duffers to launch since the flagship drama ended its five-season run on New Year's Eve, joining the miniseries "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" and the recently renewed animated series "Stranger Things: Tales from '85."
Why isn't The Boroughs being renewed for Season 2?
According to Deadline, which was first to report the cancellation, renewal talks were underway, with one idea calling for Seasons 2 and 3 to be filmed back to back. A writers' room had also already been convened for a potential second season.
Ultimately, however, modest viewership out of the gate led to the sci-fi drama's swift demise.
Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, "The Boroughs" took place in a seemingly picturesque retirement community, where a group of unlikely heroes — played by Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, and Clarke Peters — banded together to stop a monstrous threat from stealing the one thing they didn't have: time.
All told, eight episodes were produced. Are you sorry to see it go?