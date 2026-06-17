Save The Dates: The Proud Family End Date, Louis C.K.'s New Netflix Special, And More
The Proud family is saying goodbye this summer: The fourth and final season of the Disney+ animated revival "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will premiere Wednesday, July 29 on the streamer, with all 10 episodes dropping at once, TVLine has learned. Plus, an all-new stop-motion animated holiday special, "A Proud Family Wizmas," will premiere later this year on Disney+.
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," a revival of the 2001-05 Disney Channel animated series "The Proud Family," follows 14-year-old middle schooler Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) as she comes of age as part of a big family that includes embarrassing dad Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and straight-shooting grandma Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton). Guest stars set to appear in Season 4 include Mariah Carey, Chloe Bailey, and Ali Wong.
Season 4 "finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point," per the official synopsis. "Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they're strongest when they face it together."
In other scheduling news...
* Louis C.K.'s first Netflix stand-up special in seven years, "Louis C.K.: Ridiculous," will debut on the streamer Tuesday, June 30. The special marks C.K.'s biggest step back into the mainstream since Netflix and FX cut ties with him after he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017.
* Bear Grylls' new survival series "The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls" will debut Sunday, August 9 on Prime Video, with all six episodes dropping at once. Grylls will guide cast members from Prime Video's Biblical series "The Chosen" as they explore the forests, deserts, and canyons of Utah.
* CBS will air "The Great American Block Party 250," hosted by Tony Dokoupil and Nischelle Turner, on Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m. The three-hour special will celebrate America's 250th birthday with concerts and performances, "culminating in what organizers are calling the largest fireworks show in history over the skies of Washington, D.C."
* Netflix has released a trailer for the third and final season of the Michelle Buteau comedy "Survival of the Thickest," premiering Thursday, July 2 on the streamer: