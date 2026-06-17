Save The Dates: The Proud Family End Date, Louis C.K.'s New Netflix Special, And More

The Proud family is saying goodbye this summer: The fourth and final season of the Disney+ animated revival "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will premiere Wednesday, July 29 on the streamer, with all 10 episodes dropping at once, TVLine has learned. Plus, an all-new stop-motion animated holiday special, "A Proud Family Wizmas," will premiere later this year on Disney+.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," a revival of the 2001-05 Disney Channel animated series "The Proud Family," follows 14-year-old middle schooler Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) as she comes of age as part of a big family that includes embarrassing dad Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and straight-shooting grandma Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton). Guest stars set to appear in Season 4 include Mariah Carey, Chloe Bailey, and Ali Wong.

Season 4 "finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point," per the official synopsis. "Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they're strongest when they face it together."