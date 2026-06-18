Outer Banks Sets Final Season Release Date At Netflix — Watch The Pogues Vow To Avenge JJ's Death In First Trailer

Chandler Groff has no idea what's coming for him.

John B. and the rest of the "Outer Banks" gang are on a mission in the just-released teaser trailer for the Netflix drama's fifth and final season: Find and destroy the man who murdered their friend, JJ, in the Season 4 finale. (You can watch it above.)

The official Season 5 synopsis tells us that the Pogues are "at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they've lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good."

It continues: "Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they've been chasing since the beginning. It's the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home...one final time."