15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Outer Banks

"Outer Banks" was exactly what we needed in the spring of 2020. Netflix's pandemic drop offers up what we've come to expect from teen dramas — constant partying, endless bullying ... buried treasure? Okay, so maybe it switches things up a bit.

Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the series follows a group of working-class friends known as the Pogues. They are John B. (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and honorary Pogue, Kiara (Madison Bailey). The gang gets caught up in a mystery involving the disappearance of John B's father and a piece of buried treasure, while managing their conflict with the upper-crust Kooks.

"Outer Banks" is self-consciously silly, but with a charming young cast and diverting drama, it's wildly entertaining, too. With its sun-soaked setting and '80s-tinged nostalgia, "Outer Banks" plays like an old-school carnival ride. If you're in the mood for another series that evokes similar amusement, we've got you covered. This collection of shows includes enough teen dramas, mysteries, and sunny locales to satiate your post-"Outer Banks" hunger.