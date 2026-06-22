One Of The Facts Of Life's Biggest Stars Wasn't Even An Actor When She Was Cast

In 1979, the tight-knit, all-girl students of Eastland Academy won the hearts of millions. And among the core cast of "The Facts of Life" was a real-life student who, on one fateful day, unexpectedly scored a life-changing role on the nostalgic '80s sitcom.

Mindy Cohn had no professional acting experience whatsoever before she played bubbly aspiring journalist Natalie Green. She didn't even audition for the role. Cohn just so happened to be at the right place at the right time, as she was plucked straight out of her normal life at Westlake School in Los Angeles.

Before filming the pilot of "The Facts of Life," star Charlotte Rae and some of the show's producers visited the campus to find out what real-world private school girls were actually like. Cohn was assigned to give them a guided tour — and, clearly, she made an impression. As director John Bowab recalled in an Entertainment Weekly retrospective on the series, "Charlotte and Norman Lear went to Westlake to find out how girls that age act, and Mindy was so funny that Charlotte said, 'That girl should be on the show!'"