House Season 9: What Would Have Happened If The Series Hadn't Ended

When "House" ended in May 2012, TVLine asked series creator David Shore if he could ever see himself revisiting the iconic character. Shore seemed open to the possibility, though he viewed the odds as "slim." However, this was years before the wave of reboots and revivals that would come to dominate the television landscape.

"I love this character. And I know Hugh loves this character," he told TVLine. "I keep it open, but the chances of that happening from a practical point of view are slim. I would hate to lock in my head, 'I will never revisit this character again.' That would be a depressing idea to me."

More recently, Shore was asked by Entertainment Weekly what he thought Dr. House would be up to these days, but he was hesitant to say too much in case a revival ever comes to fruition.

"I don't want to pin myself down," he answered. "Because, I mean, every now and again, it does cross my mind that I would like to explore that, and so I'd have to figure out how I'd explore that.... I like the idea that other people are thinking of that too. And I hate to tell them, 'No, he's doing something else.' He's out there doing something House-like. Which I love that House-like became a bit of a phrase."

But he did rule out one possible storyline: picking up with House and Wilson after they took their motorcycles and hit the open road.

"You'd have to have the right story," he said of a continuation. "A great story that we were really happy with, and schedules would have to align, which is in a weird way the much more difficult task."

Shore has since gone on to create another long-running medical drama, ABC's "The Good Doctor," which aired for seven seasons and concluded in 2024.