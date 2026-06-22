Foundation: How Apple TV's Isaac Asimov Series Changed The Sci-Fi Book's Main Villain

David S. Goyer brought Pilou Asbæk's intimidating character directly into Season 3 to establish how serious the threat was from the opening scene (where he takes over a planet single-handedly and without having to lift a finger). He also introduced Tómas Lemarquis' Magnifico later on as an independent and genuinely empathetic separate character.

This sacrificed the twist in the books, which ends the Mule's story with a giant reveal that it was Magnifico all along. This is one of the biggest and most exciting moments of the entire series, and it can catch a reader by surprise. But the signs are there all along, and Isaac Asimov doesn't go to great pains to hide them.

By the time Magnifico is revealed as the actual big baddie pulling strings behind the scenes, he's already been closely involved in the story for a while and has even made a scene by playing his magical visi-sonor (an important instrument that he uses to conjure visceral, audible, and visual experiences for his audiences). Towards the story's conclusion, going the extra step of showing he was actually a villainous mentalic wasn't a stretch.

While that element of surprise is lost in the show, splitting the Mule and Magnifico into two distinctly different characters served an important purpose. It established a more recognizable and predictable threat that audiences could hold onto throughout a busy and, at times, confusing season.