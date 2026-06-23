One Of Aaron Spelling's Biggest Hit Shows Began As A Joke To An ABC Exec

In "Fantasy Island," viewers were transported to a luxurious, tropical paradise where host Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban) and his trusty sidekick, Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize), fulfilled the wildest dreams of their wealthy guests. But there are two different origin stories on how the 1978 ABC drama came to be, as co-creators Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg don't quite see eye-to-eye on who delivered the pitch.

According to Goldberg, the magic moment happened when he got caught daydreaming by network suits. In his version of the story, the idea sparked following sarcastic response from his very own lips. "What happened was one day we're sitting around Aaron's office: a couple of guys from ABC, a couple of executives ..." Goldberg recalled during a 2004 interview with the Television Academy. "And I guess I wasn't paying attention. I was looking out the window and I was caught by the ABC vice president of programming who said to me, 'Are we boring you?' And I said, 'A little bit.' 'Well, where would you rather be?' I said, 'I'd rather be on a desert island with Charlie's Angels.'

Goldberg goes on to explain that — after a long pause — everyone looked at each other and said, 'Wait a minute, I bet a lot of people have fantasies,' and that's how the show began. Spelling, however, remembered the birth of the show a bit differently, placing himself at the center of the breakthrough while trying to please the late ABC executive Brandon Stoddard with TV movie pitches.