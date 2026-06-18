Casting News: Tyra Banks Joins Project Runway, Fallout Adds Three, And More

Tyra Banks is returning to the runway... but as a judge this time.

The supermodel and "America's Next Top Model" host has joined "Project Runway" as a recurring judge for Season 22, premiering Thursday, July 9 at 9:30 p.m. on Freeform and streaming on Hulu and Disney+, TVLine has learned.

In Season 22, "22 designers from different backgrounds, the most in 'Project Runway' history, will compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level," per the official logline. Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach return as full-time judges, with former "Runway" winner Christian Siriano back as mentor. (Check out our recap of the Season 21 finale.)

This season will also welcome a series of guest judges, including Ciara, Fausto Puglisi, Ice Spice, Iman, Kiernan Shipka, Niecy Nash, Nina Dobrev, Sergio Hudson, Willy Chavarria, and Winnie Harlow. Plus, the "Dancing With the Stars" cast hits the runway this season, with appearances from Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Julianne Hough. (Press PLAY above for a first look at Season 22.)

Banks created "America's Next Top Model" and hosted the UPN/CW/VH1 competition show for 23 of its 24 seasons, ending in 2018. (She recently filed a lawsuit against Netflix for its "Top Model" docuseries, accusing it of creating "a false and defamatory narrative.") She also hosted her own daytime talk show, "The Tyra Banks Show," from 2005 to 2010 and had hosting stints on "Dancing With the Stars" and "America's Got Talent."