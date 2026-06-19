Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Guide To Netflix's Heartwarming, Emmy Contender Octopus Adaptation
Given the robust pipeline of books being adapted into television series and streaming movies, TVLine is offering a handy guide to a sampling of these novel-to-screen projects. First up: Netflix's film of Shelby Van Pelt's "Remarkably Bright Creatures."
"Remarkably Bright Creatures" is a story with legs. Eight of 'em.
Shelby Van Pelt's 2022 novel was a New York Times bestseller that has sold more than 4 million copies and became the basis for a recently released Netflix movie starring Sally Field ("Brothers & Sisters"), Alfred Molina ("The Boroughs"), and Lewis Pullman ("Outer Range"). Now sit back, stretch out your tentacles, and relax as we walk you through the basics.
WHAT'S THE BOOK ABOUT?
Van Pelt's work alternates among three perspectives: that of Tova Sullivan, the woman in her 70s who works the late shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium; Marcellus, an octopus whom Tova befriends; and Cameron, a young man who starts working at the facility about halfway through the story.
Marcellus and Tova's connection is obvious; they become fast friends at the aquarium despite being unable to communicate through words. Cameron's relation to the group is less firm, but Marcellus immediately notices a connection between him and Tova. It doesn't take long for the octopus to realize that Cameron is Tova's grandson. This is a major revelation, considering Tova lost her son, Erik, when he vanished in Puget Sound at just 18 years old, and she has no idea that he fathered a child before he went missing.
Marcellus makes many attempts to show Tova her connection to Cameron, including stealing Cameron's driver's license and leaving it for Tova to see, in hopes that she'll notice he shares a last name with Erik's former girlfriend. It isn't until Marcellus risks his life by leaving his tank to retrieve an old class ring that Cameron flung off his hand in frustration that Tova finally receives the proof she needs: The piece of jewelry is from Erik. She understands what Marcellus is trying to tell her, and she finally pieces it all together.
The octopus doesn't just give Tova a new beginning in the form of her grandson, Cameron, he also helps her get closure in her son's disappearance. She gets confirmation that Erik died from a tragic boating accident, not a suicide as Tova had so long feared. The book ends with Tova releasing an ailing Marcellus into the sea so that he may spend his final days at peace in his natural habitat.
The multifaceted media company central to the adaptation
HOW IS THE FILM DIFFERENT?
Tova and Cameron meet soon after the movie begins; he doesn't show up at the aquarium until about halfway through the book. Among other changes from the source material, the movie version of Marcellus doesn't have as many opportunities to piece together clues about Tova and Cameron's connection. Also: Movie Cameron isn't quite as inept as book Cameron (thank goodness.)
Anonymous Content, a global media company producing multi-platform content, was involved in the film adaptation from the start. In an email interview with TVLine, the company's Kassie Evashevski, David Levine, and Tony Lipp explained how the firm brought it all about.
"We represent Shelby, we optioned the book and financed the script, then helped package and build out the adaptation led by [producers] Bryan [Unkeless] and Peter [Craig]," they wrote, adding that the company also represents Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Alfred Molina, and Joan Chen ("Twin Peaks"), who plays Tova's pal, Janice. In short, Anonymous Content's various divisions combined were able to incubate and scale the project, and find it a home at Netflix. The streamer has submitted "Remarkably Bright Creatures" for consideration for Best Movie — and related categories — at this year's Emmys.
"We were fortunate to have a book that has incredibly strong, organic word of mouth," Evashevski, Levine, and Lipp wrote, citing social media as a force driving eyeballs to the streaming service. "What's especially striking is how much of the film's momentum is a result of the groundswell online. We knew BookTok would play an enormous role in the marketing and word of mouth, but the virality of the film has exceeded our expectations."
What does BookTok & Co. have to say?
Speaking of BookTok, here are a sampling of social media posts about "Remarkably Bright Creatures" the book...
@anthonykoz
Remarkably Bright Creatures book review #booktok #bookreview #remarkablybrightcreatures
... and the movie.
@ctystrs
this movie feels like the biggest warm hug...i couldn't be happier about how well it did the book justice #lewispullman #sallyfield #remarkablybrightcreatures #fyp #edit @Netflix lewis pullman sally field remarkably bright creatures netflix cameron cassmore tova sullivan soft edit emotional edit capcut under pressure queen david bowie 'cause love's such an old-fashioned word viral trend trending
@jeszdoit010
Learning to live with the loss, and love what remains. 🫶🏻 #jeszdoit #fyp #netflix #remarkablybrightcreatures #netflixrecommendations
Critics — and the people — weigh in
What some critics — and everyday readers — thought of the novel:
"An ultimately feel-good but deceptively sensitive debut... memorable and tender." — The Washington Post
"It was like a Hallmark movie, but with an octopus." — Redditor Horror_Fox_7144
"I highly recommend listening to the book. Michael Urie does a phenomenal job as Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus who is smarter than humans and is an escape artist at night from his tank (captivity) at Sowell Bay Aquarium. Marin Ireland narrates other characters and has an amazing Scottish brogue for the character of Ethan." — Goodreads member Sharon Orlopp
"A wholly original meditation on grief and the bonds that keep us afloat." — Elle
"Marcellus was the only thing that kept the whole book together and he should have been given more space in it. I would have gladly read an entire book told only from his perspective." — Goodreads member Anna Avian
What some critics — and everyday viewers — thought of the movie:
"If [director Olivia] Newman doesn't quite get the tears she's clearly craving, she manages to leave us charmed enough for it not to matter all that much. Remarkable might be a stretch, but decent will do." — The Guardian
"Wonderful acting and a touching story. What more could you need?" — Newsday
"The trailer had Hallmark movie vibes. Glad it was better than that!" — Redditor LilStrug
"When the film escapes the confinement tank of its numerous hand-me-down cliches, you're happy to follow the water trail to see where it leads." — RogerEbert.com
Now we want to hear from you! Have you read and/or watched "Remarkably Bright Creatures"? What did you think? Hit the comments, and let us know!