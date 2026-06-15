Hockey Romance Icebreaker Ordered At Netflix From Gossip Girl Writer

Summer might be here, but the hottest place on TV is still the ice hockey rink.

Following the success of "Heated Rivalry" and "Off Campus," Netflix has handed a series order to the hockey romance "Icebreaker," the streamer announced on Monday. Based on the bestseller by Hannah Grace, the series "follows Anastasia Allen, a competitive figure skater with her eyes on Olympic gold," per the official synopsis. "Everything changes when Anastasia is forced to share the rink with Nate Hawkins, a hockey player who's equally determined to go pro. Despite the cold temperatures on the ice, the heat between Anastasia and Nate is undeniable. Is ambition or attraction the sharper blade?" (Is anyone else getting serious "The Cutting Edge" vibes here?)

Amanda Lasher ("Gossip Girl," "Riverdale") will serve as showrunner, with Jade Bartlett joining her as co-writer. "I have been a fan of steamy YA since the 7th grade; reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a textbook," Lasher said in a statement. "I love this genre, and it's been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace's beloved 'Icebreaker' novel to the screen."