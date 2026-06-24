Why Heather Locklear Kept Her 'Special Guest Star' Credit After Becoming A Melrose Place Regular

If you regularly watched Fox's primetime lineup in the '90s, you definitely remember the iconic theme song of "Melrose Place." And if you watched the opening credits closely, you probably noticed a peculiar recurrence: Heather Locklear was always billed at the very end as a "Special Guest Star" — even long after she became the undisputed center of the "Beverly Hills 90210" spin-off.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the unique billing was a strategic move that stemmed from a simple contract negotiation. When executive producer, Aaron Spelling, initially recruited Locklear mid-way through Season 1, she was brought onboard for a four-episode stint to boost the drama's sinking ratings. At the time, she literally was just a guest star.

But little did she know, her portrayal of the cutthroat advertising executive Amanda Woodward — one of TV's ultimate mean girls — completely transformed the primetime soap opera. Amanda quickly became a fan favorite, injecting the apartment complex chronicle with much-needed drama, corporate warfare, and toxic romances. Spelling naturally asked Locklear to stay on full-time, but her "special" introductory title remained intact. And it was a clever move to ensure she stood out.