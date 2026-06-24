The Vampire Diaries Stars Ian Somerhalder And Paul Wesley Fought Over One Finale Decision
When "The Vampire Diaries" wrapped up its eight-season run on The CW back in 2017, the residents of Mystic Falls had a surprisingly bittersweet ending with only one of the Salvatore brothers making it out alive. But if the two stars of the show had their way, the ending would've been far more tragic.
In the supernatural drama, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) is caught in a love triangle with two centuries-old vampire brothers: Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and his dangerously charming brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) — which leaves her ultimately corrupted and turned into a bloodsucker. By the time the series finale rolled around, Wesley and Somerhalder were convinced neither of their characters were worthy of a happy ending after everything they inflicted upon Elena and the townsfolk of Mystic Falls. When it became clear only one of their characters would survive the series finale, they had a friendly behind-the-scenes battle over which Salvatore brother should bite the dust.
"We both wanted to die at the end of the show," Wesley revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood. "We wanted the brothers to go out with a bang together and we were fighting over who would die. And I ended up getting it. And, you know, [looking at Somerhalder] you were a little jealous. You have to admit you were a little jealous."
Ian Somerhalder wanted a double death for the Salvatore brothers
Ian Somerhalder, however, had his own reason for wanting a double demise for the vampire duo. "Well, here's the deal ..." Somerhalder told Access Hollywood. "These guys came into town, they destroyed everything. You know, they met Elena who's this 17-year-old kid, she turned into a killer, she burned down her house ... I just felt that it was more poetic for these two brothers to go away and then to let these humans sort of resettle back into their town. But, whatever, I lost that."
Ultimately, Wesley won. In "The Vampire Diaries" series finale, Stefan sacrifices himself by restraining the villainous Katherine Pierce (in the form of Elena, played by Nina Debrov) as they are both consumed by a path of hellfire, saving Mystic Falls in the process. Stefan redeemed himself and found peace in the afterlife while a human Damon got to live out a long, full life with Elena.
Immediately following the series finale, Wesley was emotionally satisfied with his character's death, telling Entertainment Weekly that Stefan deserved to go since he was the root of all the problems. "All the murders Damon did were all my fault really, if it comes down to the genesis of it. I just felt like he's been the hero of the story to a degree and it only made sense for him to die at the end." adding, "I teared up and I never really tear up when it comes to sentimental "Vampire Diaries"-esque things. I thought how it ended was powerful."