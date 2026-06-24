The Vampire Diaries Stars Ian Somerhalder And Paul Wesley Fought Over One Finale Decision

When "The Vampire Diaries" wrapped up its eight-season run on The CW back in 2017, the residents of Mystic Falls had a surprisingly bittersweet ending with only one of the Salvatore brothers making it out alive. But if the two stars of the show had their way, the ending would've been far more tragic.

In the supernatural drama, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) is caught in a love triangle with two centuries-old vampire brothers: Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and his dangerously charming brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) — which leaves her ultimately corrupted and turned into a bloodsucker. By the time the series finale rolled around, Wesley and Somerhalder were convinced neither of their characters were worthy of a happy ending after everything they inflicted upon Elena and the townsfolk of Mystic Falls. When it became clear only one of their characters would survive the series finale, they had a friendly behind-the-scenes battle over which Salvatore brother should bite the dust.

"We both wanted to die at the end of the show," Wesley revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood. "We wanted the brothers to go out with a bang together and we were fighting over who would die. And I ended up getting it. And, you know, [looking at Somerhalder] you were a little jealous. You have to admit you were a little jealous."