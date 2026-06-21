Kevin Canceled At Prime Video — No Season 2 For Animated Series From Aubrey Plaza And Joe Wengert

"Kevin" is one cat that doesn't have nine lives.

Prime Video has canceled the animated series from Aubrey Plaza ("Parks and Recreation") and Joe Wengert ("Big Mouth"), both executive producers announced on Instagram.

"Amazon Prime is not picking up 'Kevin' for another season. Very disappointing since we were just getting going," Plaza wrote in the caption to a post. "I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive."

The series starred Jason Schwartzman ("Fargo") as the titular feline; Plaza voiced his former owner, Dana. The cast also included Whoopi Goldberg ("The View"), John Waters ("Hairspray"), Aparna Nancherla ("The Great North"), Amy Sedaris ("Strangers With Candy"), and Gil Ozeri ("Big Mouth").

Plaza continued: "I remember on the early days of 'Parks & Rec' when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren't great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters. I was hoping for this for 'Kevin' but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won't ruin everything. Maybe Kevin will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow."

Prime Video released the eight-episode first season of "Kevin" in April.