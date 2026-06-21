Jeremy Clarkson Reveals He Is In Remission From Prostate Cancer, Confirms Clarkson's Farm Season 6 Is Underway

Former "Top Gear" host Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he is in remission from prostate cancer, just days after the release of the final episodes of "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5, in which he disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of the disease in May 2025.

"Now, the more observant among you will have noticed that I'm not dead," Clarkson said in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday. "And I'm not just not dead, I'm perfectly fine. My eyebrows, in particular, are looking very lustrous, and the reason why I'm fine is because the doctors caught it early, and they caught it early because I got tested."

Clarkson went on to urge men to get screened, adding: "I know a lot of you will say, 'I don't want to be tested because it means someone will have to put their finger in me,' but it's just a blood test these days. And if you go to your doctor and he says, well, I'm not going to test you because you don't have any symptoms, and you're not in a high-risk category, just lie. Just lie, say you have got symptoms, say that you have to get up 32 times in the night for a wee, and that there's some dribbling. Because, look, 12,000 people, men to be honest, die every year in the UK from prostate cancer. Don't be one of them. Get tested."

In a second video shared by Prime Video, Clarkson acknowledged that he'd had a "bit of a year," before confirming that "Clarkson's Farm" Season 6 is currently in production.