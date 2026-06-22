House Of The Dragon's Big Premiere Death: The Key Players React To The 'Beyond Worst-Case Scenario'

This post contains spoilers from the Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon." Please proceed accordingly.

Goodnight, sweet prince.

The Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon" ended with a major death: Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon went to that throne room in the sky after his dragon, Vermax, was felled during the Battle of the Gullet.

To add insult to grievous injury, Jace's own relative, Rhaena, was involved in his downfall. After forming a tenuous bond with the wild dragon, Sheepstealer, Daemon's younger daughter quickly rode the beast to King's Landing to do what she could to help #TeamBlack win the Battle of the Gullet. But the chaos of the fight, combined with Rhaena's inexperience and Sheepstealer's independence, meant things quickly went south. The dragon didn't listen to her commands, and instead rained fire down indiscriminately on the ships in the harbor.

Eventually, Jace and Vermax were close enough to tangle — but when Jace realized who was riding the mystery dragon, he pulled his beast away from the fight. Unfortunately, that diversion sent the prince directly into range of a weighted Triarchy spear, which dragged Vermax down into the water with Jace on his back. Though Jace survived the fall into the ocean, he was killed when several Triarchy arrows lodged themselves in his neck moments after surfacing. (Read the Season 3 premiere recap here.)

Given how things turned out, when I chatted with series star Harry Collett, who plays Jace, I wondered if he thought Rhaenyra's son might've second-guessed his decision to lock his mother in her room — literally — and fly into the fight against her wishes.

"No," he answered without hesitation. "I think he's been waiting, like, two seasons for this whole moment."

In separate interviews, TVLine talked with Collett and co-star Phoebe Campbell, who plays Rhaena. Read on to hear what they had to say about that doozy of a season-opener.