House Of The Dragon Season 3 Premiere Recap: [Spoiler] Dies As The Battle Of The Gullet Begins

The next part of Alicent's frantic tapdance involves blowing smoke up Aemond's royal keister so he'll be more amenable to her suggestions. "You should've been king," she purrs, lamenting that he wasn't born first. Then she wonders if maybe he should go to Harrenhal because it's safer, and of course, Rhaenyra is going to come for him eventually.

He maintains that he's not scared, so she tries a different tack: If he flies to Harrenhal and kills Daemon, "you'll be unassailable," she whispers, buttering him up like a biscuit with mentions of his bravery and insinuations that she loves him more than she does Aegon. The whole thing is getting a little... close — and then he leans down and kisses HIS MOTHER on the lips. Should I be surprised? No. Am I squicked? Yes. And apparently, so is Alicent. ("HER FACE!," I write in my notes. God bless Olivia Cooke.) She plasters on a smile a split second before Aemond pulls back to look at her; he doesn't seem to notice anything's amiss. "I shall hold a feast there in your honor," he murmurs, apparently on board with the Harrenhal resolution.

And then? It's on. Baela brings word to Rhaenyra at Dragonstone that war is underway in The Gullet. (In case you're not well-versed in the geography of Westeros, The Gullet is the channel that leads from Blackwater Bay — which is right outside of King's Landing — out to the Narrow Sea.) The Black queen immediately runs to change into her riding leathers... and that's when Jace orders Ser Lorent to lock his mother in her room. "Come with me," he exhorts Baela, who looks mightily uneasy at this turn of events but ultimately does as her boyfriend says.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra loses her damn mind over the betrayal by her son and her queensguard. As Mysaria and a handmaid watch, the queen takes a dagger to one of her garments, sobbing that she has the "weak and feeble body of a woman, but I possess the heart and spirit of a king."

I feel for you, queen, but we're going to leave you there, because this cruise just set sail. On to The Gullet!