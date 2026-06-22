Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reminisce About Their Tumultuous Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Years And Bringing Their Chemistry To Harry Wild's New Season

Sully and Mike eventually fell in love and married — all while Lando and Seymour barely spoke to each other outside of their scripted scenes. Which leads to the natural follow-up question: Good God, how?!

"Love and hate," Lando says. "I'm being honest. When you have that intense emotion on either end, you can turn it around and use it. I mean, we didn't hate each other, but we just didn't get along."

Seymour grimaces comedically. "I tried," she says.

Lando continues apace. "But once we cross that line and come onto a set, we're professionals."

"It was very awkward and very difficult," Seymour recalls, more serious now as she explains how they later learned that factions behind the scenes were amping up the backstage drama. "There was someone in the background, setting fires purposely," he adds. "But again: It never showed up on screen."

The "Dr. Quinn" finale aired in May 1998; Mike and Sully's story later continued via two made-for-TV movies. Seymour and Lando went on to other jobs, like Fox Family's "Higher Ground" for him and a string of guest-star spots on series like "Smallville" and "How I Met Your Mother" — not to mention a scene-stealing part in the film "Wedding Crashers" — for her.

Seymour and Keach were married from 1993-2013; she recently announced her engagement to boyfriend John Zambetti. Lando wed Kristen Barlow in 1997. Time apart served the former co-stars well. A few years after "Dr. Quinn" was over, after Lando returned to the United States after shooting "Higher Ground" in Canada, "I think you just invited me over to dinner," Lando says to Seymour. "You, James, myself." The enmity and weirdness "was just gone. That — whatever that was."

"We never questioned it," Seymour says. "And it just got better and better," Lando adds. The relationship healed so well that Lando and his family even stayed with Seymour at her home for weeks after their house was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires of 2025.