One Vampire Diaries Star Auditioned Over A Dozen Times Without Knowing They'd Already Been Cast

It didn't take long for Nina Dobrev to land the lead role of Elena Gilbert on "The Vampire Diaries," but the show's producers kept her in the dark about it for one reason. Dobrev starred on the CW drama from 2009 to 2015, departing at the end of Season 6 and only returning for the series finale in 2017.

However, Dobrev's career-defining role began with an unconventional audition process. According to Entertainment Weekly's "The Vampire Diaries" oral history feature, producers knew Dobrev was the right choice to play Elena upon seeing her self-tape, but still had her come in for multiple in-person auditions — even while she was sick.

Dobrev told the outlet that no one informed her of her casting because those involved wanted to test her chemistry with potential male leads first. "They wanted to keep me on my toes and they made me keep auditioning over and over again with multiple guys," she said. "I think it was 15 guys I had to read with under the pretense that I still hadn't gotten the role."